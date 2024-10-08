On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his interaction with CM Punk at the CW Network premiere of WWE NXT, making it clear they don’t have beef and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Booker T on his interaction with CM Punk at WWE NXT: “I just said, ‘Man, you did a hell of a job tonight. You know, a hell of a job.’ And the thing is, people didn’t see that that interaction on camera or anything like that. The fans got a chance to see a moment there from CM Punk also that night… And I just want to thank him, you know. I mean, he said some kind words about Vic and I at NXT and what we’ve built and how the brand has grown. I appreciate that. One thing about CM Punk; he and I definitely have a whole lot in common as far as NXT goes. He gets a lot out of being down there. I get so much out of being down there. And one thing I said to Punk, I said, ‘Man, I love it down here in NXT.’ And he goes, ‘You know, it’s the fountain of youth.’ And I go, ‘You’re right, that’s what it feels like.’ It feels like — with those young guys, seeing those young guys, being able to work with those young guys, it seems like that energy radiates through me on a on a weekly basis, and he’s getting that too.

“Like I said, we are too old to be thinking about internet beef that everybody wants to create between him and I. Because — just like I was listening to this one comment that said, ‘Booker T had people thinking he wants to kill Corey Graves. People thinking Punk and him had so much beef, and then they see something like that.’ It just goes to show you, if you really do this thing right, people still believe it. People still always believe, people will still believe it if you do it right.”

On not having a beef with Punk: “It was a cool moment. It really was, it really was a cool moment to let people realize there’s no beef with CM Punk and I. But like I said, if you do this right, people would think what we want them. It’s just that simple.”

