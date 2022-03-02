wrestling / News
Booker T Tells Kevin Owens Not To Mess With Texas In New Video
Booker T has heard Kevin Owens’ slanders against Texas, and has shared a video issuing a little warning to the WWE star. Owens has been busy taking shots at the state as of late, particularly Dallas which will host WrestleMania. Booker posted a video to Twitter in which he issued a response to Owens.
“I got a little message for Kevin Owens,” Booker said (per Fightful). “You know, I thought you and I was cool, bro, but you’re nothing more than a liar. You lied to me. You lied to the people. You know what, you’ll be lucky if you make it to WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas. Don’t mess with Texas, sucka!”
Hey @FightOwensFight I got a little message for you. #DontMessWithTexas #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/i0dh0KwdAV
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 1, 2022
