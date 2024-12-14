Booker T Names The Match That Made Him Want To Become A Wrestler

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about his favorite wrestling match being Randy Savage vs. Ricky Steamboat at WWE WrestleMania 3. You can check out some highlights below:

On WWE using Jesse Ventura for Saturday Night’s Main Event: “I used to love Saturday Night Main Event. That’s the one show that Hogan normally would be on. It was always a big feel. It’s almost like a heavyweight championship bout-like feel. The way they’re promoting it, it feels the same way.”

On Ventura: “He’s one of those guys that he was always a top guy. You always knew Jesse The Body, you knew what he was always about. He’s always one of my favorite guys.”

On his favorite wrestling match: “Steamboat [vs.] Savage, man. I know I’m dating myself, but Steamboat-Savage was the best match in the history of the world for me. Because that’s the match that made me want to do it like that, at that level. I’m serious, when I saw those guys I go, ‘Man, I gotta do it like that one day.’ And yeah, so that would be the match for me.”

