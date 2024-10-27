Booker T Is Glad To See Motor City Machine Guns In WWE

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Motor City Machine Guns joining WWE, being skeptical of Joe Hendry and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being skeptical of Joe Hendry: “I don’t know why people thought I hate Joe Hendry. What I did say was, ‘Joe Hendry gotta show me something.’ I think that’s the first thing I said about Joe Hendry. I said, ‘Man, you know. The hype, that’s one thing I said. But Joe Hendry, before I get on board you got to show me something.’ And Joe Hendry did it. He did it from a different perspective. It’s not all about going out in the ring and having a five-star match. It’s really not. It’s about how you can connect with those people. Because here inside the Hall of Fame, it’s all about the people. So when Joe Hendry showed me he could actually go out there and do that and do that very, very well, I said, ‘Man, this kid’s got something. I mean, he might perhaps make it to the next level, being a dual athlete.’ Being a guy who could wrestle on on Friday night, and on Saturday night he’s selling the place out doing one of the Joe Hendry concerts.”

On The Motor City Machine Guns joining WWE: “No man, those guys deserve a shot to get a chance to work in the WWE as far as, perhaps have that WrestleMania moment, that WrestleMania week. These guys man, they’ve been putting in their work. Are they a good tag team? Hell yeah. They’re a good tag team. That loyalty, being able to invest in each other for all these years, that says something in itself. Do they fit in with the guys in WWE right now? I think they fit in perfectly. Are they experienced enough to actually understand what this game is all about? Yeah, they’ve been around long enough to know that, ‘Man, we’re not going to be doing this forever, so let’s get as much out of it as we possibly can.’ I’m glad to see those guys get a shot in WWE and get a chance to have this run. I really, truly am happy for those guys.”

