Booker T on How Good Bobby Lashley Looks at 44 Years Old, Becoming Part of WM 37 Title Match

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, former WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Booker T discussed The Miz becoming WWE World champion again, and Bobby Lashley possibly being inserted into the WWE World title match at WrestleMania 37.

Booker T on The Miz winning the title again: “But I appreciate Miz doing his thing. Miz is the champ again in a great position. But hat I hate more than anything, there again man, are the dirt sheets man. They ruin it for me. There’s always a spoiler out there or something. I was reading today in the dirt sheet, well, Miz has just got the title. He’s going to lose it before WrestleMania 37 to such and such. This is just done because — and I’m like, it totally took me out of — and maybe I got to unplug. Maybe I need to be like Neo from The Matrix and just totally unplug. I’m serious because that story right there, if that happens, it totally kills everything that they built up for the Miz to actually do just last night.”

His thoughts on WWE title match for WrestleMania: “Anything’s a possibility in wrestling, but I wonder. You know, I wonder myself because I thought Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, WrestleMania, that’s a hell of a build. You got fans that will actually witness it. That’s a hell of a build right there. I talk about the fans. Drew McIntyre, he has his fans. They’re going to follow him. They’re going to support him, definitely it will be intriguing from that perspective right there. Bobby Lashley, never being in that position. Can Bobby crack through at WrestleMania? Aw man, the news clipping, people would’ve been talking about that right there big time. And for me also, I’m thinking about the time that we got to really, really put some steam behind this thing between now and WrestleMania, not trying hotshot it or anything like that. So I was wondering — I wouldn’t say I was wondering, I thought Bobby was making his claim last night and then the Miz came in and boom! Totally dropped the curtain on me. And I was like, ‘Aw man! They got me on that one right there!’”

On how great Lashley looks at 44 years old: “So, I’m like a fan, man. I’m wondering where it’s going to go also, but I tell you man. I watched Bobby last night and just looking at that man — I don’t know, how old is Bobby right now? 42 maybe? [Lashley is 44 years old] I got to tell you man, I’ve never seen Bobby Lashley or anybody — 44. That dude is looking better than I’ve ever seen any man that has ever stepped inside that squared circle at 44 years old right now. And definitely, his mind is triggered as far as going out there and working a certain way. When Bobby works, you think someone is getting killed. You think he definitely could be the World Heavyweight champion. You wonder if he gets Drew McIntyre in that Hurt Lock, is Drew McIntyre going to be able to come out of it? You know what I mean?”

