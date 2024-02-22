Booker T On The Rock’s Heel Turn, Why Having Him Back Is A Good Thing

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about The Rock’s recent heel turn, his promo from the February 16th WWe SmackDown, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock’s heel promo: “A damn good promo… Well, I mean, I’m not surprised one bit. You heard me say it: Blood is thicker than water, alright? And I said, ‘Now, sit back and see how this thing plays out.’ Yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna jump too well because I — you know, I was looking at something on YouTube. And they was talking about this, he was talking about how The Rock pulled the trigger on being in the match. And then after the backlash from people, Rock had the wherewithal to say, ‘We need to switch gears.’ Now, can I see that happening? Perhaps. I can see that happening. You know, so that’s why I try not to, you know, write the show or book the show. Because the way it was yesterday may not be the way it is today. So I think it was the right move. It was the right call to do this angle right here, and put Cody in that position. Nah, man, it’s a no-brainer. It’s a no-brainer, and it was the smartest move anybody could have thought of.”

On WWE changing plans because of the backlash: “I don’t know if it was the plan or not. But I do know it was its on track to be the WrestleMania people have been asking for quite some time, for the last two years. So I say let’s do it. And no better person to be a part of something like this. It’s already sold out, and just the cherry on top, the icing on the cake. This is it, man.”

On The Rock being back is good for business: “Nah, man. You know, I say The Rock being back is definitely good for business. Anyway you look at it, The Rock being back is good for business. I know a lot of people have disagreed with me on that, especially the Gen-Zers of this generation. They don’t understand the marketability of and the star power of someone like The Rock. And anytime you can have someone like that anywhere near your arena, you want him there. It just plays simple mathematics. It really is.”

