Booker T Says He’s Interested In Working With Roman Reigns

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about his interest in working with Roman Reigns if he had the chance to do so. He noted that he has no desire to get back in the ring but he’d get in top shape to work with Roman. Here are highlights:

On a possible match with Roman Reigns: “I’ll tell you, man, if I had the chance to get in there with anybody, if I had the chance to get in the ring with anyone right now on the roster, it would be Roman. Just to see what I had left in the tank. And that’s a match that, like I say, I am not looking to scratch any itch or anything like that. But I really think that’s a match that would motivate me to actually get in as tip-top shape as I possibly can at this stage in the game. To be able to go out there and just do it, just to say I did it. Because the dude is good.”

On what makes Roman as good as he is: “I can’t give you all of the intangibles that Roman does without giving away all the secrets to the business. But the guy, you can tell it’s in his blood. You can tell he grew up around it. It’s not a guy out there playing wrestler, it’s a guy going out there and being in the moment. And really trying to get every ounce of feeling out of the fan that’s watching as opposed to how many spots I can do in the match. He’s trying to really get into your soul and to your heart. Just like when he pulled the chair out and went to beating the hell out of Seth Rollins. There was one pan of the crowd that they showed, and everybody was going crazy, everybody was mad.”