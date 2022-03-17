Booker T Says ‘King Booker’ Was The Best Run Of His Career

In the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T said that his run as ‘King Booker’ was the best run of his entire career, which he credited to his wife Sharmell. It was announced earlier this week that Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Booker. Here are highlights:

On Sharmell officially going into the Hall of Fame: “The thing is, Sharmell was one of Vince’s favorites. He definitely always loved Sharmell’s work. And I think Sharmell even more so than myself. You know a couple, and you think they like you, you think the people around you like you. Then you realize later on in life, just say for instance, you and your wife got divorced, and none of those guys like you anymore. You realize they liked your wife a whole lot more than they actually liked you. I’m serious. I think Sharmell has always had that effect with people, man. Everybody has always loved Sharmell for what she has brought to the table more than anything. She’s always been genuine, it’s no play-acting with Sharmell.”

On King Booker: “The wrestling side didn’t turn out for her because she blew her knee out down there training in the WWE at OVW. Then, of course, the creation of King Booker. I tell people all the time, that was my best run, that was my most fun run in the business. None of it would ever have happened if it wasn’t for Sharmell. Because the King of the Ring tournament was not built for me to become the greatest king in the history of the King of the Ring tournament. It wasn’t built for that at all. It was built around Sharmell, and I had a moment there.”