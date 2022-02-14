Booker T Thinks Keith Lee Could Go Straight To AEW Main Event

In the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T spoke about Keith Lee’s debut for AEW and how he feels Lee could go straight to the main event in the company. Lee won a Face of the Revolution qualifying match on Dynamite and will now be a part of the ladder match at the Revolution PPV on March 6. Here are highlights:

On Keith Lee’s future in AEW: “I can see Keith Lee coming in and making an impact, going into the ladder match, that’s big. For me, Keith Lee coming back, short tights, no shirt. You can tell he was feeling himself just a little bit. This time off was probably a lot of training sessions in the gym, late-night, getting ready for this debut. He was actually quite exceptional as far as conditioning, coming back after this long of a layoff. Especially with the big moves over the top and whatnot.”

On Lee in the main event: “Keith Lee could be that player, and immediately, he goes to the top of the food chain. As being one of those guys that can be a player from an AEW World Title perspective. Put him right in the mix with anybody, and I think you’ve got something there.”

On comments about Keith Lee’s weight: “I do know this as a performer — when you look at yourself in the mirror and you are not feeling yourself, you’re going to cover it up. I’m serious. You’re going to go, ‘okay, let me wear some long tights or something this week.’ There’s no way Keith Lee’s weight was up and he’s got short tights on and he’s out flexing his chest, it’s just not going to happen. It may have looked that way to him on television, but I don’t think he was in better or worse shape than Keith Lee has ever been. Keith Lee has never been a bodybuilder, and Keith Lee has never made his money on what he looked like from a physical perspective.”