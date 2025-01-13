Booker T Thinks Tiffany Stratton Is Just Getting Started With Winning Titles

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about Tiffany Stratton winning the Women’s Title from Nia Jax on a recent episode of SmackDown and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tiffany Stratton winning the Women’s Title: “[She’s] so coachable, man. That’s what I recognize with Tiffany more than anything, she’s so coachable. I remember reading something that she was talking about, as far as not leaving NXT before she was fully 100% ready, she didn’t want to be overconfident. Even though she’s very confident in her skills and ability. But to have that thought process at that young of an age, it told me a whole lot about her. And then some of the little bit of advice that I gave her, she definitely went out and implemented that little bit of advice. And I go, ‘Wow man, it’s not just going in one ear and out the other. She’s actually understanding.’

“And as far as picking it up, I’m talking about picking it up like that — a lot of these NIL talents have the knack to pick up professional wrestling. I don’t know, maybe it’s because they’ve been in that system where they are coachable, they are a part of a team. But Tiffany Stratton has definitely been that star man who’s shining really, really bright. And like I said — I’m sure I wasn’t the only one that saw it, you know what I mean? But I definitely was on the Tiffany Stratton bandwagon from the beginning, from day one. As far as, ‘This girl here? She’s a special talent.’ And she’s going to go a long way. This is just the first of many championships for Tiffany Stratton.”

On Stratton’s believability: “I don’t see Tiffany having any problem going on a run because she’s believable. I mean, when she’s performing inside that squared circle, inside that 20 by 20, she does so many things right. I’m serious, and what this business — you know, for me from a coach’s perspective, has always been about the what not to dos. And I swear man, she definitely checks off all of those boxes as far as someone going out there, taking it apart, and putting it back together the exact same way. And I tell you — like I say, she’s a special talent. She’s a special talent.”

