Booker T Thinks WWE Needs To Push LA Knight To The Moon, Jokes About Big E. Stealing His Catchphrase

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the direction of LA Knight coming out of SummerSlam, Big E attempting to steal his Sucker catchphrase, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On LA Knight winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal: “For LA Night to get that big win, I felt like it was something that he really needed just because his momentum is well over the top now. And when you got somebody that hot, you gotta keep the rocket on him, man. You gotta let him go to the moon. You gotta let that man go out there and have his champagne wishes and cavier dreams. That’s the way I see it. And for LA Knight to get that big win at SummerSlam, it does a whole lot for the young man’s career… I think the only thing different between LA Night and Stone Cold Steve Austin and Booker T is the time he’s been out there, he just hasn’t had enough time yet, you know, but this is gonna be his era. This is what people gonna be remembering, you know, going forward I think.”

On Big E trying to steal his catchphrase: “And one thing about Sucker, it is something that’s still going, because I’m still around. I mean, of course Big E tried to steal it, you know what I mean? Which, I really didn’t appreciate that. I really didn’t appreciate Big E trying to steal my catchphrase while I’m still alive and I’m still in the company. I’m still using it. And I’m still wondering, what the hell was he thinking. Because if you wanna step on somebody’s toes, you can step on somebody’s toes real quick doing something. Look at Slaughter. I could be like Sgt. Slaughter man, you know what I mean? I could really be upset. I could stop watching the show, just because of somebody like Big E. The thing is, I was original, I was always original with my stuff.. I know who to steal it from [people not in wrestling], they weren’t gonna be complaining about it. [laughs]

“But no, man. I’m real happy for LA Knight… The thing is, people gravitated to LA Night because he’s a cool dude. He’s cool. I mean, the guys want to be like him. And the women? The women, you know, they signing up, you know what I mean? They are filling out applications, man. I’m just telling it like it is. So no, man. LA Knight, he’s in the right place at the right time.”

