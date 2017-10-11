Breezango Reveal How They Made The Gimmick Work, Whether There Was Fear Going Into It

– Tyler Breeze and Fandango discussed making their gimmick as a team work in a new interview with CBS Sports, whether there was any fear going in and more. Highlights are below:

Breeze on the success of their gimmick and if they were afraid going into it: “Well, it depends. It’s kind of the same thing with any idea… so really, when anbody, any idea, any character, any time you get an opportunity, it’s a 50/50 chance that it works or doesn’t. It depends on you, it’s kind of on you, and you’re out there in front of the world every week and you’re proving whether you put everything you have into it. Whether you’re just going ‘you know what? I just want to try something else’ and me and ‘Dango just kind of said this can work, let’s make it work.”

Fandango on making it work: “Breeze wasn’t really doing anything at the time, and I wasn’t on TV, so you take two guys who are just kinda sitting on the bench, and we came up with the idea and knew we had to embrace it because if the audience and the WWE Universe… if they don’t see that you’re embracing it and you’re really not into it, they’re going to see through it and they’re not going to get with it. I think we really embraced it and had fun with it. I think when they see that we’re having fun, they’re having fun.”

Breeze on trying to make the most of their time: “That’s the thing too, especially on Smackdown Live and the whole WWE in general, has such a detailed roster, that there’s only so many minutes on every week. If you’re doing something that you don’t believe in, nobody’s going to believe in it, and somebody else is talented enough and is going to be able to fill that spot for you, so you have to prove your worth here. We were kind of just paired together as two guys who weren’t doing anything. We just stumbled upon something that’s really fun for us and fun for the audience, and hopefully everybody keeps on it.”