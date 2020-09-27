wrestling / News

Various News: Brian Myers Reacts to Rock Doing Greeting For Ken Shamrock’s Impact HOF Induction, Thomas Latimer & Kamille Get Engaged

September 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The Rock is set to do a greeting video for Ken Shamrock’s Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame induction, and Brian Myers took to social media to react to the news. As reported yesterday, the Great One responded to a request on Twitter by Shamrock to do a greeting for the induction, saying, “Congrats, my brother. Awesome news. I will take care of this and get it to you by this weekend.” In response, Myers — who has had his share of interactions with Rock — posted:

“Damn, if @IMPACTWRESTLING was that desperate to get a hold of @TheRock they should just told me. I would have just sent Dwayne a text.”

– NWA stars Thomas Latimer and Kamille have become engaged. The NWA sent congratulations to the couple as you can see below:

