– During the latest edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella (aka Brie Garcia) discussed Nikki’s recent return and her match in WWE Evolution, which saw Nikki competing in the Battle Royal. The following night on WWE Raw, Nikki defeated Chelsea Green in a singles match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brie Bella on wanting to be at WWE Evolution: “I was yearning to be in Atlanta, to either watch live or I would have loved to have been in a match or been part of something. At the same time, where I’m at in my life, you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Everything is meant to be. Instead of trying to fight what you feel should be, enjoy what is.”

Brie on how it’s Nikki’s time and wanting to come back someday: “I’m supposed to be here with my family watching my sister and all the women kick ass. I enjoy that. There were so many Bella Army people hitting me up, ‘I’m so bummed you’re not there.’ I am, too, but it’s Nikki’s time. Fingers crossed, I would love to come one day. If that will ever happen. If it doesn’t, then it doesn’t. That’s fine.”

Nikki on how everyone wants Brie Bella back in WWE: “I hope it does. I miss you. I’m getting lonely in the hotel rooms. Everyone wants you back. The Bella Twins are stronger than just Fearless Nikki. When we are a duo, we make magic happen.”

The Bella Twins were previously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021.