The Briscoe Brothers Getting First Officially Licensed Action Figures

Jazwares has announced that it will producing the first officially licensed action figures for Jay and Mark Briscoe. The figures will be available for purchase sometime in 2024.

Coming in 2024, the First Officially Licensed Jay & Mark Briscoe action figures from @Jazwares ! Sign up now at the link below to be the first to know about all of the exciting @ringofhonor+@AEW products coming to the Jazwares Vault in 2024 and beyond!https://t.co/e4Jo6vz5zL pic.twitter.com/u2zInlw4G2 — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2023