The Briscoe Brothers Getting First Officially Licensed Action Figures

December 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Briscoes ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

Jazwares has announced that it will producing the first officially licensed action figures for Jay and Mark Briscoe. The figures will be available for purchase sometime in 2024.

