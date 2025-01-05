– During today’s Wrestle Dynasty event at the Tokyo Dome, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa, adding another belt to her collection with the RevPro British Women’s Championship. Mone’s NJPW Strong Women’s Title was also on the line for the match. Fightful Select has an update on the reaction from the British pro wrestling scene to Mone winning the title.

Sources in RevPro were said to be overwhelmingly positive with Mone becoming the Undisputed Women’s Champion. Higher ups in RevPro reportedly expressed excitement with the division’s growth and also look forward to working with Mone and booking her for future title defenses in the UK. Additionally, other promoters in the UK are said to be “thrilled” for RevPro and the attention Mone as champion will bring to the promotion and the rest of the UK wrestling scene.

One wrestler who has been active in RevPro told Fightful that Mercedes Mone becoming part of a division that also features talents such as Dani Luna, Kanji, and The Cut Throat Collective is only a good thing and said that “all eyes are on RevPro’s women’s division.” Another wrestler said that any of the active women’s wrestlers on the roster could take it to Money in the ring.

Other outside talents informed Fightful a desire to see Mone wrestle in other promotions outside the UK, such as Riot Cabaret, where former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa currently holds the title. Overall, the British indy wrestling scene is said to be happy with the eyes and attention Mone will bring wherever she goes.