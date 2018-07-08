UPDATED: Brock Lesnar Appears at UFC 226, Reportedly Set For Title Shot in November

UPDATED: Following the UFC 226 PPV, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar entered the Octagon following Daniel Cormier’s UFC Heavyweight Championship win, shoving the new champion to set up their upcoming title clash. Paul Heyman has also commented…

DC calls out Brock Lesnar! LESNAR IS IN THE CAGE!! #UFC226 pic.twitter.com/XTz7q16GJo — UFC (@ufc) July 8, 2018

NOW ON THE HUSTLE … LIVE REPORT FROM LAS VEGAS …https://t.co/4E2zs29CLY — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 8, 2018

Brock Lesnar appeared cageside at UFC 226 in Las Vegas on Saturday, and will reportedly get a title shot in November. Lesnar was brought cageside for the main event fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier, and was sitting with Dana White.

According to CNN and Bleacher Report contributor Jeremy Botter, Lesnar will face the winner of tonight’s main event at the November 3rd PPV at Madison Square Garden. Botter reports that Lesnar has been in the USADA testing pool and is currently hidden from public viewing in the database.

It’s important to note that the UFC has not officially announced Lesnar’s return.