Brock Lesnar Conquers the WWE Royal Rumble, Highlights & Entrants for 2022 Men’s Rumble Match (Pics, Video)

January 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Twitter WWE Royal Rumble 2022 - Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE Twitter

– Brock Lesnar may have been foolish enough to trust his former advocate Paul Heyman, who betrayed him earlier in the night and caused him to lose the WWE Championship. However, he was still able to come back strong and pull double-duty at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. After Roman Reigns and Heyman cost Lesnar the WWE Championship earlier tonight against Bobby Lashley, Lesnar came out and entered No. 30 for the men’s Rumble match.

Lesnar came out infuriated and eliminated the remaining competitors, winning the men’s Rumble match. With the win, Lesnar has now earned a title shot against the WWE Champion of his choice at WrestleMania 38. The obvious option for Lesnar would seem to be another Universal title rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, who he has already faced multiple times before.

Surprise entrants for the men’s Rumble match included the returning Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Hip-hop artist Bad Bunny also made a surprise appearance and entered as No. 27.

This was Lesnar’s third Rumble appearance and second Rumble win. Highlights and images from the matchup are available below.

You can check out 411’s live coverage of the WWE Royal Rumble 2022 here.

Order of Entry:

1. AJ Styles
2. Shinsuke Nakamura
3. Austin Theory
4. Robert Roode
5. Ridge Holland
6. Montez Ford
7. Damian Priest
8. Sami Zayn
9. Johnny Knoxville
10. Angelo Dawkins
11. Omos
12. Ricochet
13. Chad Gable
14. Dominik Mysterio
15. Happy Corbin
16. Dolph Ziggler
17. Sheamus
18. Rick Boogs
19. Madcap Moss
20. Riddle
21. Drew McIntyre
22. Kevin Owens
23. Rey Mysterio
24. Kofi Kingston
25. Otis
26. Big E
27. Bad Bunny
28. Shane McMahon
29. Randy Orton
30. Brock Lesnar

