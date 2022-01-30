Brock Lesnar Conquers the WWE Royal Rumble, Highlights & Entrants for 2022 Men’s Rumble Match (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar may have been foolish enough to trust his former advocate Paul Heyman, who betrayed him earlier in the night and caused him to lose the WWE Championship. However, he was still able to come back strong and pull double-duty at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2022 event. After Roman Reigns and Heyman cost Lesnar the WWE Championship earlier tonight against Bobby Lashley, Lesnar came out and entered No. 30 for the men’s Rumble match.

Lesnar came out infuriated and eliminated the remaining competitors, winning the men’s Rumble match. With the win, Lesnar has now earned a title shot against the WWE Champion of his choice at WrestleMania 38. The obvious option for Lesnar would seem to be another Universal title rematch against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, who he has already faced multiple times before.

Surprise entrants for the men’s Rumble match included the returning Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Hip-hop artist Bad Bunny also made a surprise appearance and entered as No. 27.

This was Lesnar’s third Rumble appearance and second Rumble win. Highlights and images from the matchup are available below.

Order of Entry:

1. AJ Styles

2. Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Austin Theory

4. Robert Roode

5. Ridge Holland

6. Montez Ford

7. Damian Priest

8. Sami Zayn

9. Johnny Knoxville

10. Angelo Dawkins

11. Omos

12. Ricochet

13. Chad Gable

14. Dominik Mysterio

15. Happy Corbin

16. Dolph Ziggler

17. Sheamus

18. Rick Boogs

19. Madcap Moss

20. Riddle

21. Drew McIntyre

22. Kevin Owens

23. Rey Mysterio

24. Kofi Kingston

25. Otis

26. Big E

27. Bad Bunny

28. Shane McMahon

29. Randy Orton

30. Brock Lesnar