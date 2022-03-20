Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE.com has just confirmed a huge matchup for this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Bron Breakker will take on former NXT Champion Robert Roode in a one-on-one matchup.

WWE NXT 2.0 will air live on Tuesday, March 22 on the USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. You can see the match announcement and full preview below:

Bron Breakker looks to break Robert Roode in one-on-one showdown Before Bron Breakker can get his hands on NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler, he’ll have to go through his Dirty Dawg partner Robert Roode. Roode has been a consistent thorn in Breakker’s side, interfering in the Triple Threat Match to cost Breakker his title. When Breakker confronted The Showoff to get his rematch, Roode stepped between the two rivals only to be dropped by a swift right hand from the former champion. Can Roode make the young Superstar pay for his strike to the chin, or will Breakker send a pointed message to NXT Champion Ziggler ahead of their showdown at NXT Stand & Deliver? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Breakker will now get a chance at some payback against Dolph Ziggler’s tag team partner. Here’s the updated lineup for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Women’s Finals: Dakota Kai & Wendy Choo vs. Kay Lee Ray & Io Shirai

* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Solo Sikoa vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: A-Kid vs. Grayson Waller

* Grizzled Young Veterans vs. The Creed Brothers

* Bron Breakker vs. Robert Roode