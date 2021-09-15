wrestling / News
Bronson Rechsteiner Makes WWE NXT Debut as Bron Breaker, Beats LA Knight (Clips)
Bronson Rechsteiner made his WWE NXT debut tonight as Bron Breaker, picking up a big win over LA Knight. Breaker made his debut in the opening segment as he sought to make a name by confronting Knight, who accepted the match despite having an NXT Championship match later tonight.
The short match saw the two trade offense before Breaker picked up the win. You can see clips from the match below:
NEW FACES.@LAKnightWWE & #WWENXT Universe, please say hello to @bronbreakkerwwe! pic.twitter.com/qIVMfGFVXX
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
🚨 WARNING 🚨 @bronbreakkerwwe is in action against @LAKnightWWE RIGHT NOW on #WWENXT! @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/79wuOHwBKz
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?! @bronbreakkerwwe has DEFEATED #NXTTitle No. 1 Contender @LAKnightWWE in his #WWENXT DEBUT! pic.twitter.com/keX0om8Ftg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
