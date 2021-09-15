wrestling / News

Bronson Rechsteiner Makes WWE NXT Debut as Bron Breaker, Beats LA Knight (Clips)

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bron Breaker WWE NXT

Bronson Rechsteiner made his WWE NXT debut tonight as Bron Breaker, picking up a big win over LA Knight. Breaker made his debut in the opening segment as he sought to make a name by confronting Knight, who accepted the match despite having an NXT Championship match later tonight.

The short match saw the two trade offense before Breaker picked up the win. You can see clips from the match below:

