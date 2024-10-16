Bronson Reed Says He & Otis Could be Natural Disasters 2.0

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE Superstar Bronson Reed discussed how if all else fails with his career, he and Otis would make a great Natural Disasters 2.0 team. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On how he and Otis could be Natural Disasters 2.0 “I said you could have Earthquake, Typhoon, Tsunami. Eventually [Otis] will be Landslide [laughs]. If all else fails, me and [Otis] can be the Natural Disasters 2.0.”

His thoughts on working with Otis: “We had a few matches last year. It was in the midcard and just a couple of matches. They’re all really fun. We did a bunch of live show loops against each other. Now, given the change in my character and his as well, it’d be way more over. That might be something we can re-do.”