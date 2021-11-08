wrestling / News
Brooke Havok Suffers Injury In Young Lions Cup Tournament, Comments On Injury
Brooke Havok was injured during the Young Lions Cup Tournament over the weekend and has issued a statement about the situation. Havok, a Nightmare Factory trainee who came back from an ACL injury recently, was hurt during the match at EastBay Pro Wrestling and will miss her scheduled match this coming weekend at Midwest All-Star Wrestling Grand Slam 3.
It isn’t yet clear the extent or nature of the injury. Havok posted to Twitter, retweeting a clip of her getting help as the audience and roster gave her a standing ovation and writing:
“I don’t even know what to say, I’ve never felt more loved in my entire life between everyone in the back, every fan in that building, and everyone online. I can never express how grateful I am. There’s no doubt in my mind I should be doing anything else but this, so I will do whatever it takes to get back in that ring again. Just another test. Thank you all.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Havok for a quick and full recovery.
https://t.co/HNL9ymFP4s pic.twitter.com/nqUqOEx36M
— ⚡Leader of the Emo Heads⚡#MentalHealthMatters (@BrookeHavok) November 7, 2021
