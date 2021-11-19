Brooke Havok Reveals She Tore Her ACL And Meniscus, Will Need Surgery

Brooke Havok has revealed that her recent injury was a torn ACL and meniscus, and she will undergo surgery for it. As reported, Havok was injured earlier this month during the Young Lions Cup at an EastBay Pro Wrestling event. Havok posted to Twitter today, detailing her injuries.

Havok wrote:

” I received the results from my MRI yesterday and I completely tore my ACL and meniscus, strained my MCL and LCL and bruised my tibia and fibula. I’m going to have to have surgery. I can never express how greatful I am for all the love and support. Hoping to be back ASAP”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Havok for a quick and full recovery.