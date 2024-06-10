Brooklyn Brawler Recalls His Brief Run As Doink In WWE

The Brooklyn Brawler, aka Steve Lombardi, recently recalled his short run as Doink the Clown in WWE. Lombardo briefly played the role when Matt Borne was suspended, and he talked about the experience on Insight With Chris Van Vliet. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On taking on the role to face Bret Hart: “I love Bret, I’d do it any day of the week. [Vince] goes ‘The only thing is I want you to do it as Doink.’ I’d never [face]painted in my life … The regular Doink [Matt Borne] was suspended.”

On continuing the role for a bit afterward: “Not one person [knew it was me]. I had my best matches with X-Pac … and he was making me look great. I was using old baseball moves.”