Bruce Prichard Names Punjabi Prison As Worst WWE Gimmick Match

In the latest episode of Something to Wrestle (via Wrestling Inc), Bruce Prichard said that the Punjabi Prison match was the worst gimmick match in the history of WWE. There have only been three of this match in the company. That includes Big Show (replacing Great Khali) vs. Undertaker from Great American Bash 2006, Great Khali vs. Batista from No Mercy 2007 and Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton from Battleground 2017.

Prichard said: “We did a Punjabi Prison match. Now, no one had seen it because I don’t think it got finished until two or three days before the event … So it gets done, they put it up and try to figure out, ‘What the f**k are we going to do with this?’ And I’m actually trying to figure out a way to set it on fire in the back and just have a match … Oh man, the Punjabi Prison … that will go down next to the Dog Kennel from Hell match. That will go down as the number one worst gimmick in the face of anything.“