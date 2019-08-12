Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended

– On the latest Something to Wrestle, Bruce Prichard looked back at Chris Jericho’s WWE signing and why it was publicly announced in advance on WWF.com. WWE announced the contract signing on the website a month before his WCW contract had ended, and Prichard recalled that it was a way to get the news out there before the wrestling news outlets had a chance to report it in the information age.

The move was quite the success, as it did beat all the “dirt sheets” to the punch. Ever since, WWE.com has been a place where WWE has broken legitimate news alongside storyline updates. Prichard recalled:

“It was more of an experiment of sharing information and the instant gratification with information that was going on at the time with that thing called the internet. So, a lot of it was new. WWF.com was new, and there was thought of, ‘Look, the other dirt sheets will probably have it out there. Why not beat them to the punch and have our website, have that be the main source of information for our audience, instead of going out and finding it elsewhere. So it runs at a happy medium of, ‘It’s gonna get released anyway, we might as well release it ourselves.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something to Wrestle with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.