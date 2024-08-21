– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed being a part of the disciplinary committee for AEW, along with helping Tony Khan with the creative side of the company. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Bryan Danielson on being part of AEW’s disciplinary committee: “Nobody wants to be part of a disciplinary committee. One, I don’t get paid for it. It’s not even like, ‘At least you’re making all these extra bucks.’ It’s a completely no fun job. I’m kind of honored that they wanted me to do it because it shows ‘Bryan is level-headed. He’s going to come at this from a wrestler’s perspective.'”

On how he helps Tony Khan with the creative side of AEW: “I help Tony with creative, but it’s mostly Tony’s ideas for AEW. He has a brilliant mind for wrestling. I help a little with that. I help a little with the disciplinary committee. What that will look like when I’m done wrestling, I have no idea. I’m focusing right now on All In and making that the best it can be.”

On wanting to be more involved in his community: “After that, I want to be able to spend some time at home with my family, be involved more in my community. One of the most rewarding things outside of wrestling is we restored this creek. It took several years, but now salmon have come back. I participated probably three or four times, this was in Washington State, and I donated money to help fund it. That’s really rewarding. Salmon weren’t coming back to that stream, and now they are. Participating in things like that and seeing meaningful change, that’s kind of my thing.”

Danielson was reportedly part of the disciplinary committee that made the decision to terminate CM Punk’s contracts with AEW. Bryan Danielson challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship later this weekend at AEW All In: London. Danielson has put his career on the line, so if he loses, he will retire from active competition. The event is scheduled for Sunday, August 25 at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.