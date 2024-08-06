– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, AEW star Bryan Danielson was asked about Shane McMahon recently meeting with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on potentially working with Shane McMahon in AEW: “I’m open to working with anybody. I don’t have beef with anybody. 100%.”

On Tony Khan’s recent meeting with McMahon: “One, if I knew, I would not tell you. Two, I don’t know [laughs]. It was interesting because Tony mentioned to me after the photo came out, ‘I didn’t want to tell you this before, but I met with Shane McMahon.’ I didn’t say this, but I was like, ‘Yeah, I know. The picture is everywhere.’ To be fair, I’m not aware of a lot of things because I don’t go on Twitter or social media.”

Danielson will be in action at AEW All In: London 2024 later this month. He’ll be competing against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title. The American Dragon recently declared that he’s putting his in-ring career on the line against Strickland. If he loses at All In, he will retire. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.