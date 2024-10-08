Bryan Danielson Shares Reminder That AEW Dynamite Airs Tonight

AEW Dynamite airs tonight instead of Wednesday, and Bryan Danielson took to social media to remind everyone of that fact. Danielson retweeted a post from Lee Moriarty with the reminder, though he took issue with Moriarty Photoshopping a Yankees hat on his head.

Danielson wrote:

“3 things:

1. YES, remember #AEWDynamite is tonight! #TitleTuesday!!! @AEW 2. What does “Deadass” mean? It’s a conjunction that makes little sense 3. Lee will be fined an undisclosed amount for putting me in a Yankees hat.”