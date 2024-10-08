wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Shares Reminder That AEW Dynamite Airs Tonight
AEW Dynamite airs tonight instead of Wednesday, and Bryan Danielson took to social media to remind everyone of that fact. Danielson retweeted a post from Lee Moriarty with the reminder, though he took issue with Moriarty Photoshopping a Yankees hat on his head.
Danielson wrote:
“3 things:
1. YES, remember #AEWDynamite is tonight! #TitleTuesday!!! @AEW
2. What does “Deadass” mean? It’s a conjunction that makes little sense
3. Lee will be fined an undisclosed amount for putting me in a Yankees hat.”
3 things:
1. YES, remember #AEWDynamite is tonight! #TitleTuesday!!! @AEW
2. What does “Deadass” mean? It’s a conjunction that makes little sense
3. Lee will be fined an undisclosed amount for putting me in a Yankees hat. https://t.co/c5ApGLl0NE
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) October 8, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Recalls Suffering Compound Fracture To His Arm In Mid-South Wrestling
- Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood
- New Video Shows Solo Sikoa Telling Jacob Fatu ‘It’s Part of The Plan’ After The Rock’s Return
- More Details on Kevin Owens’ Attack on Cody Rhodes Following WWE Bad Blood