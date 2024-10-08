wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Shares Reminder That AEW Dynamite Airs Tonight

October 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson AEW Dynamite 8-21-24 Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite airs tonight instead of Wednesday, and Bryan Danielson took to social media to remind everyone of that fact. Danielson retweeted a post from Lee Moriarty with the reminder, though he took issue with Moriarty Photoshopping a Yankees hat on his head.

Danielson wrote:

“3 things:
1. YES, remember #AEWDynamite is tonight! #TitleTuesday!!! @AEW

2. What does “Deadass” mean? It’s a conjunction that makes little sense

3. Lee will be fined an undisclosed amount for putting me in a Yankees hat.”

