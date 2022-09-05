Bryce Remsburg Details His Role Backstage in AEW, Talks Tony Khan’s Passion For Wrestling

Bryce Remsburg has a backstage role in addition to his referee work in AEW, and he discussed that role in a new interview. Remsburg appeared on Off the Top Rope and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what separates Tony Khan from other promoters: “The word would be passion. Nobody loves or thinks about wrestling as much and as intensely and as passionately as Tony. He can quote promos from the ’80s, he’s just a wild man, and he has boundless, limitless energy and time for it. I don’t know when he sleeps. He’s got all these other important jobs too. He’s just an anomaly. Passion would be the word.”

On his work backstage for AEW: “I’m also the travel manager for AEW. So part of my job is to kind of have my phone in my pocket at all times. If the right person calls, if Tony calls, if Chris Jericho calls, or Sting calls, I answer the phone. So a lot of my job is having to kind of be on guard a lot of the time.”