Buddy Matthews vs. Trey Miguel Set For ESW Event Next Month

Empire State Wrestling has announced a match between AEW’s Buddy Matthews and Impact Wrestling’s Trey Miguel for their ‘Brawlfest’ event next month. It happens on May 21 in Buffalo, NY. The announcement reads:

Buddy Murphy coming to ESW

AEW’s Murphy to face Impact star in cross-promotion match

Empire State Wrestling returns to Buffalo RiverWorks for its second event of 2022 with “Brawlfest” on Saturday, May 21 at 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, N.Y. This will be Empire State Wrestling’s (ESW) first event back at RiverWorks in six months.

Headlining Brawlfest will be a special cross-promotional match between All-Elite Wrestling’s Buddy Murphy and Impact Wrestling’s Trey Miguel – both newcomers to ESW. There will also be several top independent wrestling stars and many of the best locally-based wrestlers on the docket. Along with Murphy versus Miguel, the other matches at Brawlfest will include:

A ladder match for the vacated ESW Tag Team Championships between To Infinity & Beyond and High Seas

2021 Ilio Di Paolo Memorial Cup winner “Invincible” Vince Valor will face the Beyond Wrestling star Alec Price

Australian wrestling star Shazza McKenzie will be against “Courageous” Christina Marie

“Big Time” Bill Collier will face “Blue Thunder” Jay Freddie to determine the No. 1 contender for the ESW Heavyweight Championship held by “The Aesthetic Crippler” Kevin Blackwood

ESW’s longest reigning Interstate Champion Frankie Feathers will defend the title in an open challenge

Up-and-coming indie wrestling stars Levi Everett and Brayden Lee will make their ESW debuts

Many of ESW’s regular heroes and villains such as Vinnie Moon and “The Big Bang” Jerk Cockins will also be in action

First and second row tickets are sold out. Pre-sale General Admission tickets are available at ESWTix.com for $20. Tickets at the door are $25. Doors open at 5 p.m. The meet & greet starts at 5:30 p.m. The opening bell is set for 7 p.m.

**********

As Western New York’s premier independent professional wrestling promotion, ESW over the years hosted many of pro wrestling’s top up-and-comers and biggest legends.

Current World Wrestling Entertainment stars Kevin Owens, MVP, Jinder Mahal, Cedric Alexander, Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Candice LeRae, Joaquin Wilde, Robert Stone, Joe Gacy, Josh Briggs and Nash Carter all wrestled in ESW’s ring.

Many current All-Elite Wrestling stars also wrestled for ESW including Matt Hardy, Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, MJF, Adam Cole, Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Ruby Soho, Colt Cabana, Lucha Bros, Best Friends, The Butcher and The Blade, Daniel Garcia, Brian Pillman, Jr., Allie, Matt Sydal, Ethan Page, Evil Uno, Private Party, Shawn Spears, Bear Country, Bobby Fish, Brody King, Tony Nese and Mark Sterling.

Pro wrestling legends Kevin Nash, Brutus Beefcake, Sgt. Slaughter, X-Pac, The Honky Tonk Man, Jim Duggan, Koko B. Ware, Bushwacker Luke, Demolition, D-Von Dudley, Raven, The Sandman, Bob Holly and several others appeared at previous ESW events.

Founded in 2002, ESW is run by Brett Stymus. Over half of ESW’s performers reside in the Western New York area. ESW runs regular shows throughout the year that draw up to 400 fans and an annual “super show” that boasts crowds of up to 1,000 people. For more information, to schedule an interview or request media credentials for an event, please contact David Jarka at [email protected] or (716) 348-4598. All cards are subject to change.

You can connect with ESW on the following platforms:

Website: http://eswwrestling.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESWwrestling/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eswwrestling/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eswwrestling

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/EmpireStateWrestling

Pivotshare: https://eswwrestling.pivotshare.com

Independent Wrestling.TV: https://independentwrestling.tv/promotion/empire-state