wrestling / News
Bull Nakano On Being Appointed Sukeban Commisioner, Praises Roster
Bull Nakano is the commissioner of Sukeban, and she had high praise for the company’s roster. Nakano recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing her role at the women’s wrestling company and you can see some highlights below:
On being appointed the company’s commisioner: ““I was appointed Commissioner of Sukeban in 2023. The thing that excites me most about Sukeban is that I get to see the past, present, and future of the unique Japanese culture all in the ring. I like the acknowledgment of the Sukeban lifestyle from decades ago, and the veteran wrestlers and young wrestlers coming together to put on the best show.
On the Sukeban roster: “I am so proud of all of the athletes who are active now, and I try to support them. My favorite wrestlers, the ones I care about most, are all the Sukeban wrestlers. I consider them like my children. I see unlimited potential in the Sukeban wrestlers. There are so many young, talented wrestlers on the roster. I want to continue to watch and support Sukeban as Commissioner to see how far it will go in the future.”
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed
- Ted DiBiase Discusses People Calling Wrestling Fake, Backstage Altercations
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?
- Mercedes Mone On Her Issue With Stephen A. Smith’s Claims About NBA Star Jaylen Brown