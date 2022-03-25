wrestling / News
Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns, More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
Impact has revealed a four-match card for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Thursday night’s show, the following four matches were announced for next week’s episode on AXS TV:
* Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
* Chump Chump Challenge: Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. TDB
The "Chump Chump Challenge" starts next week!@ZickyDice @swinger_johnny #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/rmFb3GVbvH
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 25, 2022
