Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns, More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

March 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact has revealed a four-match card for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. On Thursday night’s show, the following four matches were announced for next week’s episode on AXS TV:

* Bullet Club vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Jonathan Gresham vs. Kenny King
* Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton
* Chump Chump Challenge: Johnny Swinger & Zicky Dice vs. TDB

