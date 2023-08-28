wrestling / News
Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Moose & Lio Rush Victorious In Chaotic 8-Man Tag At Impact Emergence
Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Moose and Lio Rush picked up the win in a wild 8-man tag team match at Impact Emergence. The four defeated Josh Alexander and the Time Splitters on Sunday’s PPV in a bout that saw PCO show up to chase of Bully Ray, Steve Maclin show up to attack, and Shelley & Alexander nearly come to blows after a bit of miscommunication. The latter moment led to Moose nailing Alexander with a spear for the win.
You can see some highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.
Time Machine is all over @IamLioRush! @SuperChrisSabin @AlexShelley313 #Emergence pic.twitter.com/VuStJjOkRy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
Oh Canada! Hi@ipeteywilliams!@Walking_Weapon#Emergence pic.twitter.com/HMo12fC0q6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: @KennyKingPb2 is STILL the "DMC"! @SheldonJean_ #Emergence pic.twitter.com/83Y5e2SJiQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@bullyray5150 is toying with @SuperChrisSabin!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/XIFEqBxdZM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@Walking_Weapon turns @IamLioRush INSIDE OUT! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/u7NAExPFQl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@Walking_Weapon had @TheMooseNation right where he wanted him but @Myers_Wrestling Elbow dropped @DanielSpencer to stop the momentum! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/MedU3gcdXx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@IamLioRush TAKES OUT #KUSHIDA! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/9wISJLUrOK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@PCOisNotHuman is at #Emergence! pic.twitter.com/e3VLjLbqj0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@SteveMaclin is BACK and wants @Walking_Weapon!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/WbSmqOe0gL
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@AlexShelley313 just watched as @TheMooseNation Speared @Walking_Weapon! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/8duApKgFjx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
