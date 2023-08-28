Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Moose & Lio Rush Victorious In Chaotic 8-Man Tag At Impact Emergence

Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Moose and Lio Rush picked up the win in a wild 8-man tag team match at Impact Emergence. The four defeated Josh Alexander and the Time Splitters on Sunday’s PPV in a bout that saw PCO show up to chase of Bully Ray, Steve Maclin show up to attack, and Shelley & Alexander nearly come to blows after a bit of miscommunication. The latter moment led to Moose nailing Alexander with a spear for the win.

You can see some highlights from the match below. Our live coverage of the show is here.