– As previously reported, John Cena put R-Truth through a table after WWE Backlash 2025 during the post-show press conference. Bully Ray critiqued the angle on Busted Open Radio this week, noting that the angle lacked impact and was anticlimactic.

When playing the sound of Cena slamming R-Truth through a table, Bully Ray stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “Sounded like somebody knocked over an ashtray.”

Bully Ray continued, “I didn’t feel bad for Ron Killings afterwards. What John did, I’ve seen so many times. I want some emotion. I want to feel so bad for Ron Killings in that moment that I want to punch John Cena in the face.”

Cena is scheduled to make his next appearance for WWE at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, May 24 in Tampa, Florida. It will air live on NBC and will be simulcast on Peacock.