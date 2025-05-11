John Cena Puts R-Truth Through A Table During WWE Backlash Post-Show Conference

John Cena took part in the WWE Backlash post-show press conference, and came out and said he had to be better with the media. He said he would try to take a step in the right direction tonight, but was interrupted by R-Truth before he could answer the first question.

R-Truth said he is so proud of John even though people say Cena can’t wrestle anymore. Cena told him that was over the line, and that if he said one more thing, there would be repercussions. Truth said one more thing, and Cena put him through a table.

Truth helped Cena win the WWE Backlash main event against Randy Orton, which resulted in Orton hitting an RKO on Truth.