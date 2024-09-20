Bully Ray Thinks Jeff Jarrett Feud Will Be Good For Hangman Page

Bully Ray is a fan of Jeff Jarrett as the next feud for Hangman Page. Page is coming off his violent rivalry with Swerve Strickland and has been targeting Jarrett, who vowed on AEW Dynamite to kick Page’s ass if it’s the last thing he does in his career. Bully weighed in on the rivalry on Busted Open Radio, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Page’s rivalry with Jarrett: “This is going to be a good follow up angle for Hangman. He needs something coming out of the Swerve story. That was a lot. It’s going to be good for Hangman to be in there with a veteran like Double J. They’re going to tell a good story. It’s not going to be the same type of stuff we’re used to seeing from Hangman.”

On Jarrett working with Page: “Double J will slow it down and get more out of Hangman than probably most will, because Double J is a very, very smart professional wrestler. Been around a long, long time. From the minute Jeff Jarrett came bobsledding out. He was in the wrestling business. The angle will work. The story will work, and the reason why is Jeff has gotten over with the AEW fanbase. He’s one of the veterans that they respect.”