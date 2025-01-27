Bully Ray Sees Main Roster Potential In Tony D’Angelo & Ridge Holland

Bully Ray says that he can see both Tony D’Angelo and Ridge Holland finding success on the WWE main roster. D’Angelo has been in NXT for the whole of his WWE career thus far, while Holland returned to NXT in 2024 after a run on the main roster. The two faced off on last week’s NXT in a North American Championship match and Bully spoke about their prospects on Busted Open Radio.

“I can see Tony D’Angelo and Ridge Holland becoming something someday on the main roster,” Bully said (per Wrestling Inc).”Are they the next John Cena? I don’t think so. Not that they couldn’t be, because if you ever told me that John Cena was going to be John Cena when he was The Prototype, I probably would have laughed at you. You never know who’s going to turn out to be what. But I liked what I saw with the opening of the show.”

D’Angelo defeated Holland to retain his championship on last week’s show.