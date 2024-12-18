– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculated on the favor Paul Heyman owes to CM Punk for his help with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. Bully Ray speculated that Heyman’s favor could lead to The Wise Man helping CM Punk win the Royal Rumble and later challenging Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On how Paul Heyman’s “favor” for CM Punk could lead to Punk vs. Rhodes: “You could make a play for [Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41]. Punk’s real-life story is that he wanted to be in the main event of WrestleMania. Punk said that he needs a favor from Paul Heyman. Punk said on TV he wants to be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

Bully Ray on wanting to see CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41: “Can we make a case for Punk vs. Cody at WrestleMania in which Paul Heyman helps CM Punk to get there via the Royal Rumble? Absolutely. You can connect those dots quite nicely and Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk in the main event — wow. Yes, I’m on board.”

On how he sees the Royal Rumble could play out: “Royal Rumble comes down to Punk and Seth [Rollins] or Punk and Roman [Reigns]. Paul trips one of them. This is so idiotic and simple. Paul trips one of them, they take a face bump, they get up, they turn around. ‘What did you just do?’ Punk eliminates them. He [Heyman] returned the favor.”

On another scenario where Brock Lesnar appears and helps CM Punk win the Rumble: “Last two guys in the ring [at the Rumble are] Punk and Seth. ‘Oh my god, what’s going to happen?’ Here comes Paul Heyman, and then guess who’s music hits right after that? Brock Lesnar. Here comes the Beast. The place is going to absolutely s**t itself. Brock comes in, goes right after Seth, throws Seth out. Turns around, walks right at Punk, walks right past Punk, and jumps over the top rope himself. A complete mercenary.”

Punk has not yet revealed the favor owed to him by his former manager.