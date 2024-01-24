– During Busted Open Radio this week, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed how WWE is dealing with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins dealing with a Grade 2 MCL tear injury. Bully Ray thinks that they should’ve tweaked last night’s Raw by having Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bully Ray on his idea to have Damian Priest cash in his briefcase: “My suggestion was to do the in-ring like they did last night, and have [Damian] Priest cash in last night because I think they’re in a state of flux. Is Seth going to be okay? Are they taking a risk with this, are they hoping and praying and they have their fingers crossed? I don’t know.”

On Priest’s cash-in attempts constantly backfiring: “That’s to me a big disconnect because Priest has been trying to cash in lately. It’s been backfiring on him, I thought he’d try to turn last night and cash in last night.”

Seth Rollins still appeared on last night’s Raw in a segment with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. While Rollins is currently dealing with an injury, he’s hoping he will be 100% in time for WrestleMania 40 in April.