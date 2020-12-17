wrestling / News
Cameron Grimes To Be Out of Action For Four to Six Weeks
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
Cameron Grimes will be on the shelf for a matter of weeks following his assault at the hands of Timothy Thatcher last week. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announcd that Grimes is out four to six weeks due to injuries suffered in that attack.
It was noted on last week’s NXT Injury Report that Grimes suffered a leg injury and that there was no timetable for his return.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Remembers Fighting Six Men With Davey Boy Smith
- Elias On Why He Was Offended By WWE Legends Taking WrestleMania Spots, Working With The Undertaker At MSG
- WWE Reportedly Asks Writers to Name Underused Talents That Can Shine
- Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling