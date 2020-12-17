wrestling / News

Cameron Grimes To Be Out of Action For Four to Six Weeks

December 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cameron Grimes NXT

Cameron Grimes will be on the shelf for a matter of weeks following his assault at the hands of Timothy Thatcher last week. On tonight’s episode of NXT, it was announcd that Grimes is out four to six weeks due to injuries suffered in that attack.

It was noted on last week’s NXT Injury Report that Grimes suffered a leg injury and that there was no timetable for his return.

