Candice LeRae’s WWE Contract Reportedly Set To Expire This Spring

March 15, 2022 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Fightful Select reports that Candice LeRae’s WWE contract is set to expire “this spring.” It’s noted that thus far, LeRae’s contract has “not been renewed or frozen” by WWE, with one source inside the company questioning whether a freeze was possible due to LeRae being on maternity leave.

The report also mentions that those in WWE do not expect her to be back from leave by the time her deal expires, with a contract extension also not yet discussed to this point.

Additionally, Fightful states that both Gargano and LeRae are on good terms with WWE and that the company would like to have them back if possible, though WWE does not want to concern LeRae with extension talks while on leave.

As noted, LeRae and Johnny Gargano welcomed their first child last month.

