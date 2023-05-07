– As previously noted, former WWE Superstar Carlito was back in WWE, at least for one night, for last night’s Backlash 2023 event. Carlito appeared to help Bad Bunny and the LWO, evening the odds against Judgment Day. Ahead of WWE Backlash, Carlito spoke to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge about being open to a WWE return. However, he did not give away his appearance to last night’s show:

On being open for another offer from WWE: Yeah, I’m open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn’t matter. The thing is, nobody calls me so I don’t sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I’m doing.”

On being thrown in the deep end for his in-ring debut at age 19 for WWC: “That was more nerve-wracking, just getting in the ring in front of an audience. That was always nerve-wracking. I can remember I was 19 when I had my first match, I’d only trained for about three weeks. That’s probably the most nervous I’ve ever been.”

Last night was Carlito’s first WWE appearance since the Raw after WWE Royal Rumble 2021.