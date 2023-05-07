Carlito Return at WWE Backlash Drawing Millions of Views

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar Carlito made a surprise return last night at WWE Backlash, assisting the LWO against Judgment Day for Damian Priest’s match with Bad Bunny. Since the event, clips of Carlito’s return have been getting a lot of attention on social media. The Twitter version of the clip has drawn over five million views. Meanwhile, the YouTube version on WWE’s official channel has drawn over 1.2 million viewers.

This was Carlito’s first appearance in WWE since February 2021. He competed the night before in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the 2021 event. The following night on Raw, he teamed up with Jeff Hardy in a winning effort. Former WWE Superstar Savio Vega also appeared last night to help Bad Bunny, Carlito, and the LWO.