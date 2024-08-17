– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, Carmelo Hayes picked up his first win over Andrade in their rematch. After the match, Hayes addressed the video in a WWE digital exclusive video.

Hayes refused to acknowledge the brawl that happened after the matchup, instead focusing on the victory. He said to Byron Saxton, “No, let’s talk about what happened during the match, let’s talk about what happened at the end of the match. Andrade, I beat your bitch ass, one, two, three in the middle of the ring, the whole world said I couldn’t do.

The whole world said I was gonna go 0 in three, that Melo was gonna miss again, and I told you’ll, I said, Melo can’t miss this one, Melo won’t miss this one, and Melo didn’t freaking miss this one.”

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes are now 2-1 in their three-match series so far.