Cassie Lee Reflects On Iiconics & Bellas Feud Not Happening, Says It ‘Would Have Been Great’

The Iiconics had a feud planned with the Bella Twins that never happened, and Cassie Lee wishes that they’d been able to do it. Lee was Peyton Royce in WWE and teamed with Billie Kay, and she recently spoke with DS of Ring the Belle in an interview where she touched on the feud that never was.

“All I know is that we were supposed to go into a story apparently from WrestleMania to the SummerSlam,” Lee said (per Fightful). “That’s all I know.”

She added, “That would have been great. That would have been a dream come true for us, but everything happens for a reason.”

The IIconics exited WWE in April of 2021 and had a run in Impact that lasted a year before they announced they were indefinitely stepping away from in-ring action.