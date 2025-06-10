– During an appearance on today’s edition of the Raw Recap show, WWE Superstar Chad Gable discussed his title bout against El Hijo del Vikingo last Saturday at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide. In the main event, Gable lost to Vikingo in a bout for the AAA Mega Championship. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chad Gable on his match at Worlds Collide: “Well, that’s very kind of you to say that. First of all, to acknowledge the weekend I had. Looking back on it now, I hardly had time to reflect on it but, it was probably the most special day of my entire career now that I reflect on it. Just such a whirlwind. Going down to AAA and doing something new that felt really fresh and just something I’ve never done before, totally new experience, was really new to me and wrestling a guy I’ve never wrestled before, in front of a crowd that really felt different for those that maybe were even in the building or watching on YouTube. It even felt like a different crowd so it was such a unique day for me overall and it just — come out on the other side, why not have one more awesome match with one more incredible, freak athlete (A.J. Styles), you know?”

On the pressure to wrestle in wrestle in AAA: “The AAA thing, above almost maybe anyone I’ve ever almost gotten was an opportunity and pressure like I’ve never felt because it’s this new relationship that we’ve started with this company and this thing that we’re trying to build. So, to me, it’s like a special thing. We’re building this together from the ground up now — this new version of it, right? Or, the new take on it and so, that falls on my shoulders as being part of the first main event and so, hey man, if you think pressure’s a privilege, this is like pressure like never before because you better deliver and show that you did and I think we did that by the numbers we produced. People obviously enjoyed the show.”

On knocking it out of the park: “I thought it was — knocked it out of the park. Everybody, every other guy in that locker room that night, you could tell they came to make an impact, to show the world, a new audience that maybe had never seen any of them before, this is who I am, this is what I do and this is lucha, this is AAA and they did, just, above and beyond what I could have even expected to deliver that and now, the buzz is out there, right? So it’s cool. The thing was created, we did it. But now there’s buzz on top of that. You see that first one? Wait till the next one and it’s just gonna get bigger and bigger.”

Chad Gable later competed the same day, wrestling as El Grande Americano, at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. He competed in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Seth Rollins, LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, Penta, and Andrade.