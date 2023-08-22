Chad Gable Picks Up WIn Over Gunther By Count-Out On WWE Raw

Chad Gable handed Gunther his first singles loss on the main roster on WWE Raw, albeit by count-out. Monday night’s episode of Raw saw Gable battle Gunther with the latter’s Intercontinental Championship on the line. The Imperium member got sent over the barricade and Gable made it back into the ring at the count of nine.

Gunther remains Intercontinental Champion due to the countout, but this was his first singles loss since he lost an NXT Championship match to Bron Breakker on April 5th, 2022.