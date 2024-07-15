wrestling / News
Charlie Dempsey Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI
NXT star Charlie Dempsey is headed to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that Dempsey will be competing at the July 28th show, which takes place in Brooklyn, New York.
The updated lineup for the show, which will air on Triller TV+, is:
* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita
* Mike Santana vs. Homicide
* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA
* Julius Creed & Brutus Creed in action
* Josh Woods vs. TBA
* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA
A wrestler seemingly born and bred for Bloodsport.
And with his pedigree, it seems only natural.
Looking to build off of his debut victory, Charlie Dempsey is lacing up the boots once again and walking into the ring of the hardest hitting event in Professional Wrestling – Josh… pic.twitter.com/yRkesVntwt
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2024