Charlie Dempsey Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI

NXT star Charlie Dempsey is headed to compete at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI. Barnett posted to Twitter on Monday to announce that Dempsey will be competing at the July 28th show, which takes place in Brooklyn, New York.

The updated lineup for the show, which will air on Triller TV+, is:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Julius Creed & Brutus Creed in action

* Josh Woods vs. TBA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. TBA