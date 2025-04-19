wrestling / News
Charlotte Flair Reveals Her Favorite Places To Perform
– During a recent Fanatics Live Signing, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was asked what her favorite city to performin is. She trashed the city of Chicago, Illinois in the process. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
“Definitely not Chicago. No, it was good, they taught me a lesson. I’ve made a lot of history in Dallas. I do love performing in Texas. When you perform all over the world, every crowd has a different feel. When we were in the UK recently, Nottingham was cheering me and London was saying FU. I don’t have a favorite, I just love performing.”
Charlotte Flair challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship later tonight at WrestleMania 41: Night One. The premium live event will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Tonight’s show will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.
